Mitch Trubisky Makes a Strong Push for Starting Quarterback in Training Camp

Wednesday's first training camp practice proved to be a rough outing for former Bears, now Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. He completed just two of six passes after a sequence of miscommunication and bad throws.

Yet, he made up for it at Thursday's day two practice.

According to a Pittsburgh reporter, Trubisky threw for three touchdowns during the team's "Seven Shots" drill where the ball is lined up on the opposing three yard line. Touchdowns went to Chase Claypool, tight end Zach Gentry and his old teammate in Chicago -- Anthony Miller. Trubisky should have had four, but Gentry dropped a ball that was picked off at the goal line.

#Steelers seven shots:

- Trubisky to Claypool back corner TD

- Trubisky pass dropped by Gentry, Bush picks it off at goal line

- Trubisky touchdown to Miller on shotgun playfake. A crosser.

- Trubisky over middle to Gentry for TD



Trubisky 3/4, should’ve been 4/4@937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) July 28, 2022

While the competition for the Steelers starting quarterback is still open to first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett and longtime veteran Mason Rudolph, Trubisky seems to be the leader of the race.

On day two of camp, Trubisky finished with 20 team-period reps, Rudolph 19 and Pickett 16. Trubisky was 11 of 17, Rudolph 12 of 18 and Pickett 10 of 14. Over two practices, Trubisky has taken 32 snaps (all first team), Rudolph 31 (all second team) and Pickett 28 (all third team).

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic: "Trubisky and Rudolph weren’t spectacular by any means, but it has been quite obvious through two practices that they are far ahead of Pickett, which shouldn’t be a surprise."

Trubisky seems to be winning the competition. The former No. 2 overall pick has the most success in the NFL compared to the other two quarterbacks, so it shouldn't be a shock that he's leading the competition.

It seems like he's already won over the locker room's vote too.

"Everyone likes to say 'Mitch did this wrong, Mitch did that wrong,"' Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said on the Not Just Football podcast. "Man, Mitch did a lot of things right. Hopefully we have a better team around him. And we're going to support him. Right now, he's our No. 1."

Trubisky seems to be on the right path of proving his old stomping grounds wrong. The Bears never showed complete faith in him. Whether it was head coach Matt Nagy skipping meetings with him or signing Nick Foles as insurance, the Bears never made it work.

Nevertheless, he's thriving in Pittsburgh and likely has the fan support from Chicago.

