Missouri

Missouri Man Found Guilty of Murder in Southern Illinois Cop's Death

Federal_gavel
FILE

A judge found a Missouri man guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop the man from fleeing police.

Caleb Campbell of Florissant, Missouri, was convicted in a bench trial for the Aug. 4, 2021, death of Brooklyn Officer Brian Pierce Jr.

Campbell’s actions created a situation where “anything or anyone” in his path “was going to be obliterated,” but Campbell “simply did not care," Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder said in announcing his verdict.

Pierce, 24, died while part of a team of officers trying to stop Campbell when the Missouri man allegedly drove over spike strips and struck Pierce on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois, connecting the two states.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Campbell was taken into custody days after the incident and claimed he had been carjacked in a Brooklyn nightclub parking lot. His car was later found abandoned on the Missouri side of the bridge.

Campbell had a handgun in his car and an active Missouri warrant for his arrest when he fled an attempted traffic stop, prosecutors said.

Campbell “knew if he was stopped … he was going to jail,” Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle said in her closing argument.

Local

Logan Square 34 mins ago

Video Shows Mayor's Security Detail Shoot Out Robbers' SUV Window During Exchange of Gunfire in Logan Square

West Side 57 mins ago

3 People in Critical Condition Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in North Lawndale Home

Campbell acted as his own attorney and argued that Pierce’s actions were a contributing factor in his own death. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 23.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Missourisouthern Illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us