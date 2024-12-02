Missouri

Missouri house explosion leaves 6 people injured

Just before 3 a.m., fire crews responded to the blast at a home in Jefferson City.

Six people were injured in a house explosion early Saturday morning in mid-Missouri.

Just before 3 a.m., fire crews responded to the blast at a home in Jefferson City. All six victims were inside the house at the time of the explosion, and at least one person required "intensive extrication."

The six victims were all taken to area hospitals with moderate to severe injuries.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

An investigation was ongoing as of Sunday.

