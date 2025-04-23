Missouri

Missouri city suspends recycling on Earth Week after tornado destroys facility

An EF-1 tornado swept through parts of Columbia, Missouri, destroying the city's recycling facility

One of Missouri's largest cities has indefinitely suspended its recycling program after an EF-1 tornado destroyed the city's recycling facility.

Columbia, Missouri, a city with a population of over 126,000 and home of the University of Missouri, has halted recycling services after the tornado caused "catastrophic damage" to the city's landfill and material recovery facility.

Due to the damage, operations at the city's bioenergy plant and bioreactor landfill were both disabled, according to city officials.

The indefinite suspension of the city's recycling coincides with Earth Week, with Tuesday marking Earth Day, a day when environmental protection and other green initiatives are celebrated worldwide.

Recycling in the city will not be provided until an alternative provider is identified by city officials or a new facility is constructed and in operation.

The EF-1 twister traveled northeast through Columbia, lasting seven minutes and traveling over six miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

