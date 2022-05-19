Missing Young Sisters Last Seen in Belmont Gardens

Police are asking the community for help finding two missing young sisters who were last seen in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side.

Lizbeth Aguilar and her sister Alejandra Lopez were last seen May 12 in the 4400 block of West Montana Street, according to Chicago police.

Their ages were not immediately known but police described both as being minors.

Lopez is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with black hair while Aguilar is 5-foot-1 and 135 pounds with blonde hair.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.