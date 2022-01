A woman was last seen Monday in Lake View East on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

Katherine Schillinger, 29, was last seen around the 2900 block of North Clark Street, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

She is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, has hazel eyes, blonde hair and light complexion, police said.

If located, call 911 or 312-744-8266.