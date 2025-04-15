Missing suburban woman's body found in storage container, police say

The search for a missing 37-year-old woman ended in recent days after her body was found in a storage container, Waukegan police say.

According to authorities, the body of Megan Bos was found in the container on Thursday, and had allegedly been placed inside by a man now charged with concealing her death.

During the course of their investigation, Antioch police had issued a missing persons alert on March 9. During the investigation, police zeroed in on a Waukegan business, where they interviewed a person of interest who had frequent contact with Bos, according to authorities.

During a conversation, the individual said Bos had come to his home in Waukegan on Feb. 19, but initially said she had left after she visited. Upon further investigation, the individual told police he “did not want to be arrested,” but would not indicate why.

It was then that he was brough to Waukegan’s police headquarters, where he told detectives that he had placed Bos’ body in a storage container in his yard. A search warrant was obtained, and the discovery of her remains was made.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that Bos had come to his residence on Feb. 19, and he alleged that she had consumed an unknown drug. He then told police that he had worked on repairing a pipe in the home, and that when he returned he found that Bos had allegedly overdosed, and appeared to have died.

He then allegedly left her body in the basement for several days before moving her to a storage container in his yard, where she remained for more than a month. He also allegedly told police he had broken her phone and thrown it into the trash.

An autopsy did not find signs of trauma or a struggle, but officials are awaiting results of a toxicology report.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez with concealment of a death, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice, according to prosecutors.