Missing Michigan Woman May be Near Downtown Chicago

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing Michigan woman who may be near a Chicago Greyhound station downtown.

Anne Amanda Bushek was reported missing March 31 from Kalamazoo Township, Michigan, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The 40-year-old is believed to have recently arrived in Chicago, police said. She may be near a Greyhound bus station or train station in the downtown area, according to police.

Bushek was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black scarf, jeans and black flat shoes, police said.

She is 5-foot-2, 250 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

She is likely wearing something on her head and may have unkempt hair, according to police.

Bushek may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.