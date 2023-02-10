Michigan

Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say

The pregnant teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, was found hiding in a closet in Port Huron, Michigan

A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said.

The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.

When the girl was placed in foster care in 2021, the mother’s custodial rights had just been terminated and the state was seeking to establish custody for the girl’s father when she went missing, Watson said.

“The mother helped facilitate her leaving the foster home,” before they “bounced around” homes in Detroit, Port Huron, Mt. Clemens and perhaps other nearby locales, Watson said.

Read more here at NBCNews.com.

Michigan
