Missing mandolin found after it was stolen from the band Heart

Both of the instruments that were stolen from the band Heart as they were set to perform in Atlantic City back in May have now been recovered, officials said.

By Emily Rose Grassi

The mandolin that was taken from the rock band Heart while they were preparing to launch the "An Evening with Heart" tour in New Jersey has been found, according to a statement from the Atlantic City Police Department.

Officials explained that the 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin was found after the individual who had it was identified by investigators.

The person surrendered the mandolin and it will be brought to the Hard Rock Atlantic City venue where it was taken.

Representatives from the venue will then return the instrument to the members of Heart.

This comes less than a week after investigators found the Fender Telecaster guitar that belonged to the band after officers followed the man charged with stealing the instruments, Garfield Bennett, 57, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, after the theft.

Officials said that the theft happened around 2 a.m. on May 30, 2025, at the Hard Rock Atlantic City inside the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

