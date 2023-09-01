chicago news

Missing man from Chicago's North Side may need medical attention, authorities say

By NBC Chicago Staff

Authorities on Friday were searching for a missing man last seen in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood who may be in need of medical attention.

Joshua Kennedy, 32, was last seen on Aug. 18 in the 2000 block of North Clark Street, according to a Chicago Police Department missing persons bulletin. Kennedy, who frequents the Lincoln Park, Old Town and Beverly neighborhoods, is 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has a wrist tattoo. He may appear confused or disoriented, according to the bulletin.

Joshua Kennedy's father, John Kennedy, issued a statement, pleading for help in finding his son.

"Josh is a kind and loving young man, a great brother and wonderful son. He has been missing for two weeks without a word," John Kennedy said. "He may appear confused. He is in need of medical attention. If you see Josh, please call 911. We appreciate your help."

