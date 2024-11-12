A man was reportedly found dead inside a tanning bed at an Indiana Planet Fitness days after he was reporting missing by family.

Police are conducting a death investigation after a man who was reported missing on Friday was found dead in a tanning bed Monday morning at the south Indianapolis facility, NBC affiliate station WTHR reported.

In a statement to the publication, Planet Fitness said they were "deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members" and noted the owner of the franchise was working with authorities on the investigation.

"At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority," Chief Corporate Affairs Officer McCall Gosselin told the publication. "We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols.”

Witnesses told the station they noticed a foul smell in the building near the tanning rooms.

A sign on the door of the building noted that "tanning was currently unavailable," WTHR reported.

Family told the station 39-year-old Derek Sink was identified as the man found in the bed, saying he went into a tanning bed on Friday and was found dead there Monday morning. They said he struggled with drugs and a needle was found in the room with him, though no cause of death has been released.

Relatives said Sink was wearing an ankle monitor at the time.