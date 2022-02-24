Missing Man, 94, From Northbrook Believed to Be in Danger: Police Say

A 94-year-old man from Northbrook was reported missing Thursday, police said, explaining the victim has a "condition that places him in danger."

Lester Gordon was last seen at approximately 3:56 p.m. at 2 the Court of Harborside inside the Ancient Tree subdivision, authorities said.

Gordon, who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, may be driving a 2012 Buick Regal with Illinois license plates XH124.

A statewide Endangered Mission Person Advisory Alert was issued at the request of the Northbrook Police Department, according to authorities. Police said Gordon has a "condition that places him in danger," but didn't give any additional information.

Anyone with information on Gordon's whereabouts is asked to call Northbrook police at 847-564-2060 or contact 911.