Missing jet skier's body pulled from Fox River in McHenry County

Emergency personnel recovered the body of a jet skier who disappeared in the Fox River on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 1:54 p.m., the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a water rescue call in the area of Burton's Bridge on Route 176 in unincorporated McHenry County. One person was reported missing, and an overturned jet ski was found in the middle of the Fox River.

Following a thorough search, the missing person's body was recovered by first responders at around 3:06 p.m.

The jet skier's name had yet to be released as of Sunday evening. A second jet skier, who was operating a different watercraft, declined medical treatment at the scene, officials said.

The incident remained under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.