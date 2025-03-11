Missing Indiana woman survived six days trapped in stranded vehicle: Police

An Indiana woman missing for nearly a week was found alive after a passerby spotted a vehicle that she had become trapped in.

According to an update from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the 41-year-old woman had been reported missing earlier in the month.

On Tuesday morning, a Good Samaritan named Johnny Martinez, working for Deyoung Drainage, was operating equipment near CR 600S CR 300E when he spotted a vehicle that had slid off the roadway and was completely out of view of passing traffic.

Martinez contacted his supervisor Jeremy Vanderwall, who is the fire chief for the Morocco Fire Department, sheriff’s officials said.

The duo then checked the vehicle and found Brieonna Cassell inside. She had suffered serious injuries, but had survived for six days after becoming trapped, according to police.

She was conscious and was able to tell her rescuers what had happened, and ultimately she was rescued and airlifted to a Chicago hospital for treatment, police said.

Further information on her condition was not yet available, but Newton County officials are praising Martinez and Vanderwall for their quick action in helping to rescue Cassell after the incident.