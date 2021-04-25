Bronzeville

Missing 8-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Bronzeville

Chicago Police Department

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 8-year-old girl who was last seen in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Jaida Fleming was last seen at 2:30 p.m. April 24 in the 200 block of East 46th Street, Chicago police said.

She is 4-feet tall, 70 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in ponytails. She was last seen wearing a Champion pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and pink gym shoes. She was possibly riding a white and pink bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.

