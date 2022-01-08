Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Gary Following FBI Search, Police Say

A 6-year-old boy who went missing this week near north suburban Skokie was found dead early Saturday following a search by FBI and local law enforcement, according to officials.

Damari Perry, who is from North Chicago, was found near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, police said.

The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained the body, police said. An autopsy is expected to be conducted in the near future.

Officials said three family members are believed to be responsible for Damari's death and are in police custody. All juvenile family members were placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Police added that there is no current threat to the public.

Damari was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 5 to 6 p.m., according to a news release.

According to law enforcement, Damari and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party in the Skokie area by a woman known as "Monique" and a man known as "Wacko" or "Chaos."

Damari’s sister reported that she had several drinks at the party and fell asleep, authorities said. When she awoke approximately two hours later, Damari and “Wacko” were no longer at the apartment. "Monique" then allegedly drove Damari's sister back to North Chicago.

Although it's unknown where exactly the party took place, the boy's sister described the place where it occurred as possibly being a three-story yellow building with an exposed stairway.

"Monique" was previously seen driving a black Nissan with a dent on the front passenger door and tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call North Chicago police at (847) 596-8740.