Missing 18-year-old from far south suburbs found dead

A missing 18-year-old man from far south suburban Crete was found dead on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said at around noon, one of its deputies located Samuel N. Green underneath a drainpipe.

Green was reported missing on Thursday from his home in the 23800 block of South Plum Valley. Following his disappearance, sheriff's deputies performed searches and investigated leads in an effort to find Green, according to the sheriff's office.

The 18-year-old was located after a drone team performed a search from the air, and deputies combed a wooded area near a creek. His manner and cause of death will be released by the Will County Coroner's Office after an autopsy is completed.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Green family, their relatives and friends," officials said. "We want to thank all agencies and the public for their concern and assistance during this tragic incident."