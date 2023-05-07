Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From DeKalb Found Dead, 1 Detained: Police

An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was found dead in DeKalb three days after she was last seen by family members, according to authorities.

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were notified on Saturday about a teenage girl who hadn't been seen by relatives in two days, police said in a news release. Phone records showed that the 15-year-old, who police haven't identified, had been in the 500 block of College Avenue that same day, Thursday.

Authorities began an investigation, and on Sunday, found the teen's body near the address in question. Police have since executed search warrants at a nearby home and detained a suspect.

Police say the man who was detained was an acquaintance of the victim, but didn't provide additional information about the person. Charges are pending.