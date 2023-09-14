Indiana

Missing 11-year-old boy reported to be in ‘extreme danger' in Gary, Ind.

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

An 11-year-old boy reported missing in Gary, Indiana, is considered to be in “extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” state police there said.

Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday wearing a blue Lighthouse Charter School hooded sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black New Balance shoes, according to the Indiana State Police.

He’s described by police as a Black male, about 4-foot-5 and 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us