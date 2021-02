Missed the ‘Snow' Moon? Here's When and Where to See It Again This Weekend

Did you miss the "snow moon" last night? There's still two more chances to catch the sight.

The second full moon of the year, named the "snow moon," will be visible in the Chicago area this weekend.

Here's when and where to see it.

When Can I See the 'Snow' Moon?

Though the moon's peak illumination was Saturday at 2:17 a.m., the moon can be seen each night through Sunday, according to NBC 5 meteorologist.

Where Should I Look For the Moon?

The "snow moon," will likely be visible in the night sky when looking east. According to the latest forecast models, skies should be mostly clear with a slight chance for rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Why Do We Call It the 'Snow' Moon?

The "snow moon" gained its name from the Farmer's Almanac, which says heavy snow typically occurs in the month of February. In the U.S., February has historically been the snowiest month, according to meteorologists.

Other February full moons have been appropriately named Groundhog moon, falling at the beginning of February, along with bald eagle moon and black bear moon.

The full moon has also been named the "hungry moon" by the Cherokee tribe because food was scarce during February given the excessive snow, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Though much of February brought heavy snow, sunshine and warming temperatures are expected to arrive in the Chicago area this weekend.

According to NBC 5 meteorologists, temperatures could warm to the low 50s on Saturday, bringing mostly sunny skies and "spring-like" conditions to the region.

Areas to the north of Chicago will likely see highs in the upper 40s, whereas areas further south can expect highs in the low 50s.

On Sunday, partly sunny skies continue across the region with highs in the low 50s, according to the latest weather reports.