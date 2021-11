Calling all Chicago early birds: Did you see the rare, partial lunar eclipse early Friday morning?

Astronomers said it was the longest lunar eclipse of the century, but questions arose Thursday on how clear the Chicago skies would be.

According to officials at the Adler Planetarium, the moon was set to become over 95 percent eclipsed over the Chicago area when it reached its maximum eclipse around 3 a.m.