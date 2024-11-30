Missed the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train? There's still a chance to see it in the Chicago area

The holiday season is officially underway, with the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's voyage across the United States among the joyous festivities taking place.

The famous illuminated holiday train, accompanied by free musical performances, began its U.S. tour last week in Maine before making stops in the Chicago area earlier this week.

The train stopped in Franklin Park Tuesday before arriving in Pingree Grove Wednesday morning, ahead of a stop in Byron, located in northwest Illinois, later on Wednesday.

For those that missed the train this week, there's still one more chance to see it in action in the Chicago area.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the train will stop in suburban Gurnee at 4460 Old Grand Avenue from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., with performances from The Lone Bellow and Tiera Kennedy.

While the train will head outside of Illinois following the Gurnee stop, there will be several stops throughout December in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Wisconsin Stops

Dec. 7: Sturtevant, Caledonia

Dec. 8: Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Columbus

Dec. 9: Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Minnesota Stops

Dec. 10: La Crescent, Winona, Wabasha, Hastings

Dec. 11: Cottage Grove, St. Paul/Union Depot

Dec. 12: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis

Dec. 14: Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, Kimball

Dec. 15: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls

Dec. 16: Elbow Lake, Hankinson, Enderlin

Dec. 17: Carrington, Harvey, Minot, Kenmare

The train's full schedule can be found here.