Minus All-Star Tim Anderson, White Sox Split Twinbill With Royals

Minus Tim Anderson, Sox split twinbill with Royals

Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.



The Royals won the first game 4-2. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.

Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a tear in the middle finger of his left hand. He was put on the 10-day injured list between games of the twinbill.



Anderson was injured on a check swing during his last at-bat on Saturday night at Texas. He will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago.



The 29-year-old Anderson is hitting .301 for the playoff-contending White Sox. He missed the opener while finishing up a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire.



Davis Martin (2-3) picked up the victory in the nightcap after being called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader. He allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.



Liam Hendriks earned his 23rd save in 26 opportunities.



Jonathan Heasley (1-7), who was called up as the 27th man for the Royals, allowed two solo home runs in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.



Sosa, who made his big league debut in June, gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the third when he hit a curveball into the water fountains in left center.



Pasquantino became the 13th different Royals player to homer in both games of a doubleheader when he connected in the fourth.



Moncada homered in the sixth for a 2-1 lead.



Gavin Sheets had an RBI double in the Chicago eighth. The Royals got within a run on Nick Pratto's sacrifice fly in the ninth.



Eloy Jimenez had three hits and a walk for the White Sox.



The Royals got a solid performance from Brady Singer (5-4) in the first game. He allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings.



Pratto homered, doubled and singled in the win.



"Brady was very good," Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. "I thought that was maybe his best sinker of the year. You see that many good hitters take called strikes that they're questioning, it had movement they're not accustomed to. Then he played off of that with the slider."



Lance Lynn (2-5) allowed homers to Pratto and Pasquantino. Lynn gave up four runs on seven hits across six innings.



"I gave up two home runs that cost me four runs," Lynn said.



TRANSACTIONS



Chicago: RHP Davis Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 27th man to Tuesday's doubleheader..SS Tim Anderson was placed on the 10-day Injured List after the first game with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, suffered on a check swing in his final at bat in Saturday's victory in Texas. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.



Kansas City: RHP Jonathan Heasley was recalled as the 27th man for the doubleheader. He is the scheduled starter for the second game of the doubleheader.RHP Taylor Clarke was placed on 15-day Injured List (retroactive to Aug. 8) with a left oblique strain. He was replaced on the roster by RHP Jose Cuas, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.



UP NEXT



The White Sox and Royals will continue their four-game series Wednesday night. RHP Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA) will start for Chicago. LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA) will get the start for the Royals.

