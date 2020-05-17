shooting

Minor Charged in Connection With Shooting in Elgin

A juvenile faces charges Sunday in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old from suburban Elgin.

The minor was charged with the discharge of a firearm Saturday evening, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a home near St. Charles and Villa Streets. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of both the shooter and the victim are protected under the Illinois Juvenile Court Act.

The juvenile is in custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center with no threat to the public, officials said.

The Elgin Police Department is investigating.

