Minor Among 5 Seriously Injured in Traffic Accident on Eisenhower Expressway at Kedzie Avenue, Fire Officials Say

A minor was among five people seriously injured in a traffic accident early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway at Kedzie Avenue, Chicago fire officials say.

Paramedics responded to the accident about 2:40 a.m. on the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, according to officials.

A “pediatric” victim and adult were taken to Storger Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Three other adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said, adding that two of the three also had their conditions stabilized.

No other details were immediately available.