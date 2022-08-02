Minnesota Twins Acquire Starting Pitcher Tyler Mahle From Cincinnati Reds

Twins acquire starting pitcher Tyler Mahle from Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Goodbye, Mahle!

Right-hander Tyler Mahle has been traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Minnesota Twins, his new team team announced on Tuesday.

He will be leaving the Reds after five seasons.

Following the deal’s medical review, the 27-year-old pitcher will join the Twins’ roster in exchange for two hitting prospects and one pitching prospect. These players include Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steve Hajjar.

Minnesota has been keenly interested in improving its pitching staff, therefore having thoughts of acquiring Mahle for a long time now. The Twins had interest in Mahle since the offseason when they picked up another Reds starter, Sonny Gray.

Mahle made his major league debut in 2017 with the Reds after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He had his breakout season in 2021 when he went 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA and tossed 210 strikeouts in 180 innings.

This season, Mahle made 19 starts and posted a 4.40 ERA while throwing 104.1 innings with 39 walks and 114 strikeouts.