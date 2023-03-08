Minnesota High School Student Shoots His Shot With ‘Promposal' at Hockey Tournament

Minnesota high school student unveils 'promposal' at hockey tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Ahead of the 2023 Minnesota State High School League boy's hockey tournament on Wednesday, Luverne senior forward Brady Bork took a moment to shoot his shot and unveil a prom proposal.

Bork skated up to the camera and raised his stick that had the words, "Hey Sarah, Prom?" written on it.

what do you say, Sarah? pic.twitter.com/JSCgwrNUCw — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 8, 2023

Shortly after, Sarah responded, "Yes!" on her own hockey stick.

The cute gesture was arranged before a Class A quarterfinal between No. 2 Hermantown and unseeded Luverne.

Luverne went on to lose the contest but at least Bork will have a fun "promposal" story to tell.