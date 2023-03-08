Minnesota High School Student Shoots His Shot With ‘Promposal' at Hockey Tournament

By Julia Elbaba

Minnesota high school student unveils 'promposal' at hockey tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Ahead of the 2023 Minnesota State High School League boy's hockey tournament on Wednesday, Luverne senior forward Brady Bork took a moment to shoot his shot and unveil a prom proposal.

Bork skated up to the camera and raised his stick that had the words, "Hey Sarah, Prom?" written on it.

Shortly after, Sarah responded, "Yes!" on her own hockey stick.

The cute gesture was arranged before a Class A quarterfinal between No. 2 Hermantown and unseeded Luverne.

Luverne went on to lose the contest but at least Bork will have a fun "promposal" story to tell.

