Minnesota Golden Gophers Hit 3 at the Buzzer to Upset Rutgers

We're two days into March and the madness has already begun in Minneapolis, Minn.

In their second-to-last regular season game of the year, Minnesota forward Jamison Battle did what he had done all night -- knocked down a 3-pointer -- to lift the Golden Gophers to a 75-74 win over Rutgers. Jamison's shot came just in the nick of time as the buzzer sounded and giving his team its first lead of the night.

MARCH IS HERE!!!! BATTLE BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN!!!! 🔥@battletime510 X @GopherMBB pic.twitter.com/RemB6bK1RL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 3, 2023

Minnesota entered Thursday's competition last in the Big 10, having won only one of their 16 conference matchups.

Rutgers jumped out to an early lead and seemed in control for nearly entire game but couldn't quite shake the home team. Down 58-68 with just over three minutes remaining, a 16th conference loss for Minnesota seemed inevitable. The Golden Gophers, however, went on a 14-5 run -- including a pair of triples by Battle -- to cut the lead to one with six seconds remaining.

Minnesota immediately sent fifth-year guard Caleb McConnell to the line where he split a pair of free throws and extended Rutgers lead to 72-74.

That missed free throw would prove costly as Minnesota guard Ta'lon Cooper casually brought the ball down court before pitching it to Battle for his sixth three of the night. The junior forward finished the night 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and led his team with 20 points.