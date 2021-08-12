Summerfest

Milwaukee's Summerfest to Demand Shot or Negative COVID Test

summerfest.com

One of the country's most popular music festivals is going to require attendees to have a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the concerts.

Organizers at Summerfest in Milwaukee released a revised entry protocol policy Tuesday announcing that those attending the lakeside festival will need proof of vaccination or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending. The Summerfest website says either a PCR or rapid test is acceptable.

The annual concert runs Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 16 to 18.

Last month, Lollapalooza, the giant music festival on Chicago’s lakefront, put in place restrictions similar to those Summerfest announced. On Tuesday, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 2-5, announced the same requirements.

The Summerfest conditions also cover the Wednesday standalone “preview” concerts before those dates at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as well as a Milwaukee World Festival-produced concert with Little Big Town and the BoDeans Aug. 13.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

More music venues and performers have been pushing for more safety measures as COVID-19 cases surge again in Wisconsin and around the country.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SummerfestWisconsin coronaviruswisconsin covid
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us