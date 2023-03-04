Milwaukee Bucks Sign Ex-Bulls Point Guard Goran Dragić

Milwaukee Bucks sign ex-Bulls' Goran Dragić originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Goran Dragić, the former Chicago Bulls point guard.

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Goran Dragić. https://t.co/stlAqSjzJZ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 5, 2023

The Bulls and Dragić mutually agreed on a release to give the veteran point guard the freedom to look elsewhere, in hopes of signing with a contender.

In the prior offseason, the Bulls signed Dragić as insurance for Lonzo Ball, who received a third career surgery on his left knee. He received an arthroscopic debridement in September after receiving surgery to repair a torn meniscus in January 2022.

Dragić played in 51 games for the Bulls this season, playing 15.4 minutes per contest. He averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on the floor. And while his stats don't show it, he was an effective point guard for the Bulls off the bench.

The Bulls are loaded with talent at point, rostering Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and signing Patrick Beverley in the league's buyout market.

Carlik Jones, the G-League's leading scorer on average, and a member of the Windy City Bulls, was elevated to an NBA standard contract from a two-way deal. He filled in the last roster spot on the team after the release of Dragić and Tony Bradley.

Dragić joins a backcourt with Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter. He will wear No. 31.

