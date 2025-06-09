Millions of eggs under multiple brand names sold at popular grocery stores and retailers across the country were recalled last week due to potential salmonella contamination, the Federal Drug Administration said, with nearly 80 people sickened and 21 people hospitalized.

The egg recall comes amid a major cucumber recall, with 45 people sickened and dozens of whole cucumbers recalled also due to salmonella.

According to the FDA, the recalled eggs, all brown cage free and brown certified organic, were distributed to retailers across at least nine states, including California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana.

In total, 1,700,000 dozen eggs were recalled.

As the recall continues, here's what brands of eggs were recalled, where they were sold, and what we know right now.

What brands of eggs were recalled?

The recall applies to multiple brands from August Egg Company, based in Hilmar, California.

The recalled eggs will have printed on the carton or package a plant code number P-6562 or CA5330. The recalled retail eggs will be in fiber or plastic cartons, by the dozen, and were distributed between Feb. 3, 2025, through May 15, 2025, with sell-by dates between March and June.

A full list of recalled brands and items can be found below:

Item Name Plant Number Carton UPC Clover Organic Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 070852010427 First Street Cage Free Large Brown Loose 1 case=150 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512039638 Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 071230021042 Nulaid Jumbo Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 071230021011 O Organics Cage Free Large Brown 6 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401522 O Organics Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401508 O Organics Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401546 Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122771 Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122801 Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122764 Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122795 Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567033310 Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567040325 Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567028798 Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567040295 Simple Truth Medium Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 011110099327 Simple Truth Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 011110873743 Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512131950 Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512131950 Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211747 Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211754 Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544201441 Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211761 Loose Small Brown Cage Free-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Medium Brown Cage Free -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Medium Brown Organic -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Large Brown Organic-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Jumbo Brown Cage Free -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Jumbo Brown Organic -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA

Where were the eggs sold?

The eggs were sold in the following states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and the FDA:

Arizona

California

Illinois

Indiana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Washington

Wyoming

The eggs were sold at popular grocery stores, including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less, Ralphs and Walmart, the FDA said. Many of the brands listed in the recall are also sold at Jewel-Osco and Mariano's.

The recall applies brown cage free, and brown certified organic eggs sold by the dozen.

What is salmonella? Symptoms and more

The multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to the eggs has sickened at least 79 people and left 21 hospitalized, according to the FDA.

The salmonella organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with the organism often experience fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Symptoms typically start six hours to six days after consuming a contaminated product, the FDA said, with most people recovering without treatment within a week.

"In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA said.

Consumers are advised to throw away the eggs or return them to the store where they were purchased, and wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot, soapy water.