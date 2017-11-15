If you’ve purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Chicago recently, you should probably check your numbers.

That’s because a winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at a store in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. The drawing took place on Tuesday night, and the winning ticket matched five of the numbers on the ticket to secure the million-dollar prize.

The store was the Cragin Fresh Market, located at 5958 West Addison Street, according to the Illinois Lottery.

According to the Lottery, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are able to visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers, located throughout the state.