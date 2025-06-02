Chicago's beloved Millennium Park is bringing back its series of classic summer events. From movie nights, to concerts, to summer workout classes- there's something for everyone.

The summer events have become a staple of the warmer seasons in Chicago, and this year is set up to be no exception.

Here's a rundown of the events, according to The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Summer film series

The Millennium Park Summer Film Series kicks off July 1 and continues each Tuesday through Aug. 19. The events begin at 6:30 p.m. each week at Jay Pritzker Pavillion.

The current film schedule includes:

July 1: The Sandlot (1993, PG)

July 8: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005, PG-13)

July 15: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989, PG-13)

July 22: Love & Basketball (2000, PG-13)

July 29: The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014, R)

Aug. 5: My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997, PG-13)

Aug. 12: Wicked (2024, PG)

Aug. 19: Pride and Prejudice (2005, PG)

Summer music series

The park's music series takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays from July through August at Jay Pritzker Pavillion. According to the city of Chicago, audiences are invited to enjoy live music under the stars on the Great Lawn or in the seating bowl of the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

The 2025 music schedule is below.

June 26: Thee Sacred Souls, Renaldo Domino and The Heavy Sounds, DJ Nosha Luv

June 30: Sudan Archives, Lido Pimienta, DJ Roxyo Sounds

July 7: Fred Wesley and the New JBs, Bumpus, DJ Ayana Contreras

July 14: Monsieur Periné, Alfonso Ponticelli & Swing Gitan, DJ Mwelwa

July 17: Digable Planets, Mother Nature, DJ All The Way Kay

July 21: Novos Baianos, Joe Bataan, DJ Rudy de Anda

July 24: Steel Pulse, Paul Beaubrun, DJ Papa G

July 28: Horsegirl, Lala Lala, CHIRP DJs

August 4: Orchestra Resavoir, Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few, DJs Sonny Daze & King Hippo

August 7: Ten City- GRAMMY Legacies and Looking Ahead, Caramelo Haze- GRAMMY Legacies and Looking Ahead, DJ Emmaculate

Summer workouts

Most Saturdays throughout the summer season, Millennium Park will offer free workout classes. Now through Aug. 30, 45-minute group fitness classes take place from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Classes take place on the Great Lawn. American Sign Language interpretation is available upon request.

The schedule of classes is:

8 a.m. – Pilates (with live music)

9 a.m. – Yoga (with live music)

10 a.m. – Cardio Kickboxing

11 a.m. – Zumba

Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats and water bottles.

Due to construction and overlapping event schedules, the following class dates will be relocated to Wrigley Square:

June 7

July 12

July 19

Aug. 23

Aug. 30

More information on the various summer series events can be found here.