New York's iconic Milk Bar opens in West Loop — with a very ‘Chicago' menu item

Milk Bar Chicago will carry a number of "windy city specials" including Milk Bar's new "Hot Dog Bomb"

Welcome to Chicago, Milk Bar.

The famous New York-based dessert shop, known for its creative and colorful cookies, cakes and bakery items, will officially open its first-ever Midwest store this weekend in Chicago.

The store will be located at 200 N. Green Street, in the lobby of The Hoxton hotel in Chicago's West Loop, with an opening date set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, according to the company.

Milk Bar's Chicago location will carry the shop's full menu fan-favorite and "nostalgic" desserts and cookies -- including Birthday Cake to Cereal Milk Soft Serve ice cream, and the popular Compost Cookie.

It will also carry a number of "windy city specials," the shop said, including Milk Bar's new "Hot Dog Bomb," an Instagram post said.

"An homage to the Chicago mainstay, this savory snack features a poppy seed topped, bun-inspired bread wrapped around hot dog bites topped with mustard, tomato, signature green relish - and finished with a pickle spear."

The shop will also carry Milk Bar's new collaboration with Portillo's and Milk Bar new "Chocolate Cake Cookie."

Other highlights of the Chicago menu can be found below:

  • Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie
  • Confetti Cookie
  • Blueberry & Cream Cookie
  • Cake Truffles
  • Cakes and Pies - both whole and by the slice
  • Soft Serve Ice cream with flavors like Cereal Milk®, Chocolate Chip, Sprinkles,
  • Milkshakes and MilkQuakes
  • Milk Bar Breads
  • Cream-cheese filled bagel bombs

