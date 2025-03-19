Mile-long stretch of Roberts Road closed in southwest suburbs due to 3-car crash

A mile-long stretch of Roberts Road that traverses through both Bridgeview and Justice has been shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a three-car crash, according to village spokesperson Ray Hanania.

Hanania said the street has been blocked off in both directions between 79th Street and 87th Street, with multiple injuries reported from the crash. It is unknown how many people were inside the cars involved, or how many people were injured.

An investigation regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash is currently underway, with Bridgeview police at the scene alongside ambulances to help treat injuries, according to Hanania.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, with more details to be released following a police investigation.

There was no further information available.