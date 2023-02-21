Mike Tannenbaum Says Bryce Young Will Be ‘Better' Than Justin Fields

Ex-NFL GM says Bryce Young will be 'better' than Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bryce Young vs. Justin Fields chatter is alive and well.

One ex-NFL general manager believes Young will surpass Fields as the better quarterback during each of their respective careers.

"Over the next 3 to 5 years, if we were sitting here, I think Bryce Young is going to be the better NFL quarterback than Justin Fields," Mike Tannenbaum said. "Taking nothing away from Justin Fields, I think he has a chance to be really special because of what he could do down the field with his accuracy."

Young is one of the more highly-regarded prospects heading into the 2023 NFL draft. He played three years at Alabama, winning the Heisman trophy in 2021 and leading Alabama to a national championship in 2020.

Tannenbaum compared Young to Steph Curry, saying he has good "short area movement" and he will become a "great passer, not a good passer."

Fields just finished up his second season with the Bears. The Bears selected him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft to replace the likes of Mitch Trubisky.

In his first two seasons, he's struggled from the pocket, passing for over 4,000 yards, 24 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Yet, last season, he broke a slew of records on the ground, becoming one of the most prolific rushing quarterbacks in history.

However, Tannenbaum doesn't see the potential in Fields others see.

"Justin Fields, his game has some holes in it," Tannenbaum said. "When you could consider sacks, fumbles, and interceptions, Justin Fields has 140 of them over the last two years. He's only played 27 games now. That should get better. I'm not saying it won't, but I just think Bryce Young's ceiling is higher than that of Justin Fields."

