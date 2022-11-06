Mike McDaniel Yells ‘Stop It!' at Bears' Quarterback Justin Fields

Mike McDaniel yells 'Stop it!' at Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mike McDaniel tried a new defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday.

"Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline.

Coach Mike McDaniel yelling at Justin Fields to “STOP IT” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YkbZ869ZYJ — Big E (@ian693) November 6, 2022

The Dolphins' defense hasn't had much of an answer for Fields and the Bears' offense on Sunday.

Fields has 119 passing yards and three touchdowns (two to Cole Kmet, one to Darnell Mooney) and another 147 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground as of this writing.

He is the first quarterback in NFL history with three passing touchdowns and over 140 rushing yards in one game.

In the third quarter, Fields broke the Bears' franchise records for the longest quarterback run and the longest rushing touchdown by a Bears' quarterback. He escaped the pocket on third down for an explosive 61-yard run to bring the game within three points.

The Bears have proven themselves as a viable offense. In the past three weeks, the Bears offense has recorded 33, 29 and 31 points, as of this writing.

Not even McDaniel's words can stop them.

