Mike McDaniel Praises Bears Justin Fields' Performance on Sunday

Right after Tua Tagovailoa reacted to hearing about Justin Fields rushing for 178 yards against his team, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tipped his cap to the Bears' second-year quarterback.

"To their credit, Justin Fields is as dynamic with the ball in his hands as any player in the league really," McDaniel said at the beginning of his postgame press conference.

Fields exposed the Dolphins' defense by rushing for an NFL quarterback single-game record of 178 rushing yards, on top of scoring four touchdowns.

He kept the lowly Bears' offense in the game and helped lead them to score 32 points against one of the more competitive teams in the NFL.

Coming into Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Luke Getsy implemented more quarterback-driven run plays over the last two games for Fields to use the open field with his legs.

According to McDaniel, he and the Dolphins were well aware of Fields' successful two-week stretch, and attempted to scheme for him.

"That was a big point of emphasis going into the game just knowing how he's really really changed that offense's complexion the last couple weeks," McDaniel said.

"So, you do your best. There was a couple of missed tackles live that I saw that you'd love to have. But, ultimately, you just have to continue to stress rush lanes."

Despite the Dolphins also using a quarterback spy on Fields for most of the game, nothing seemed to work.

Fields ran as he pleased and used his artistry tactics to escape the pocket when necessary and gain open yardage when it was there. In the end, there was no stopping him.

During the game, McDaniel yelled "Stop it!" at Fields when he ran out of bounds on their sideline. That didn't work either.

The Bears proved to themselves they have a productive offense, and also showed the Dolphins they will not survive this league without some form of defensive execution.

"It'll never be sustainable for one side of the ball to dominate in the National Football League," McDaniel said.

