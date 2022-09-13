Mike Martz Criticizes Justin Fields for His Week 1 Performance Against 49ers

Mike Martz on Week 1 Fields: 'He was completely awful' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Martz might be the only person in Chicago who wasn't satisfied with quarterback Justin Fields' performance against the 49ers on Sunday.

"He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance," former Bears offensive coordinator Martz said on the 33rd team.

In late August, Martz started his rounds against the Bears with an interesting, yet incorrect comparison to the Bears offense and the winless Lions offense from 2008. He drew compelling comparisons to each roster, but in the end, the Bears already have one thing the Lions never captured in '08 -- a win.

Fields produced a gutsy performance during Week 1's upset win over the 49ers. The defense played an outstanding game, keeping the 49ers to 10 points. But, it was Fields who was the catalyst for the Bears' offense in the second half.

The second-year quarterback produced a stellar second half after a wincing first half that ended with five punts. He ended with 148 total yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Fields danced his way out and around the pocket to create plays, one including a 51-yard, cross-field touchdown to Dante Pettis.

It was easy for Bears fans to get comfy in the same routine. The defense holds their ground and the offense can't keep the ball in their possession. But, Fields was the game-changer in the second half to get the offense going. They scored 19 unanswered points to come back and upset the 49ers.

Unfortunately, the negative ball continues to roll for Martz against the Bears.

"I'm just shocked, shocked at the Bears. I mean, they took this quarterback. They went up and spent a lot to get him. And he was less than remarkable," Martz said. "I don't know if I've ever seen such a bad performance by a quarterback in his opening performance of the season."

