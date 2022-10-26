Mike Maddux Among Major Departures From Cardinals Coaching Staff

By Tim Stebbins

Cardinals coaching staff undergoing major changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cardinals coaching staff will look a lot different in 2023. 

Pitching coach Mike Maddux is stepping down and hitting coach Jeff Albert has opted not to return, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Additionally, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd is being reassigned to a new role in the organization.

Those vacancies come one day after Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker was named the new Marlins manager.

Maddux, the brother of former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, has been a big-league pitching coach for the past 20 seasons. He spent the past five seasons in St. Louis following stops with the Brewers, Rangers and Nationals.

Local

Halloween 12 mins ago

A Guide to Trick-or-Treating in Chicago's Suburbs

covid community level 16 mins ago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

The Cardinals are coming off a 93-69 season in which they won the NL Central but were swept by the Phillies in NL wild card round.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us