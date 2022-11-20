Mike Ditka-themed bachelor party takes on Bears-Falcons game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Now, this is a bachelor party.

One Chicago Bear fan gathered his friends in Atlanta for a wedding, and the crew plans to attend Sunday's Bears-Falcons game dressed as ex-Bear Mike Ditka.

My brother is in Atlanta this weekend for a bachelor party and they’re going to the Bears-Falcons game today like this.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/O23OUc8VSF — Jaryd Wilson (@JarydWilson) November 20, 2022

The wedding party's costumes are spot on. The Bears sweater, pleated khaki pants, and pilot shades. They'll surely be the talk of the town at the game.

Ditka played for the Bears as a tight end between 1961-66. He coached the Bears from 1982-92, winning the 1985 Super Bowl and twice being selected as coach of the year.

