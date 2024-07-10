Rep. Mike Bost, Darren Bailey among Illinois delegates to 2024 RNC in Milwaukee

The Illinois Republican Party has named its 64 delegates to the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, including two sitting members of Congress and a former gubernatorial candidate.
According to the list released Wednesday, Reps. Mary Miller and Mike Bost will both be among the delegates headed to Milwaukee to nominate former President Donald Trump for the third consecutive election cycle.
Former State Sen. Darren Bailey, who unsuccessfully ran to unseat Bost in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, will also be in Milwaukee as a delegate, according to officials.
Each of Illinois’ 17 Congressional districts will send three delegates apiece to the convention, according to the Republican Party’s press release. In addition, 13 at-large delegates will also cast ballots during the event, which kicks off Monday at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.
Rep. Darin LaHood, who represents the state’s 16th district, was not among the named delegates to the convention.
One other Congressional candidate will serve as a delegate to the convention, as James Marter will represent the 14th district, according to the press release. He’ll be aiming to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood in the November election.
Don Tracy, chair of the Republican Party in the state of Illinois, will serve as an at-large delegate to the convention.
Here is the full list of Illinois Republican delegates to the convention:
1st District: Stephen Balich, Dale Charletta, Christina Clausen
2nd District: Tammy Burnham, Suzanne Rickman, Laurie Schaefer
3rd District: Victoria Beis, Andrea Fletcher, Gordon Kinzler
4th District: Robert Kelsey Jr., William McCloy, Sherrie Saratore
5th District: Eloise Gerson, Kenneth Jochum, Alan Spitz
6th District: Kathy Abbate, Joyce Hebein, Scott Kaspar
7th District: John Bergholz, Thomas Mannix, Adrian Wright
8th District: Brett Corrigan, Joseph Folisi, Peter Kopsaftis
9th District: Joseph Cerni, Susan Sweeney, Juli Cho
10th District: Jennifer Neubauer, Mark Shaw, Margaret Siebert
11th District: Antonio Cundari, Richard Lawrence, Karen Tirio
12th District: Travis Akin, Darren Bailey, Rep. Mike Bost
13th District: Elizabeth Bron, Kent Gray, Myles Nelson
14th District: Jaye DeBates, James Marter, Larry Smith
15th District: Joe Alexander, William Graff, Rep. Mary Miller
16th District: John Cabello, Diane Jordan, Jan Klass
17th District: Errol Baptist, Donald Johnson, Lana Soldat
At-Large Delegates: Jay Bergman, Terri Bryant, Andrew Chesney, Aaron Del Mar, Demetra Demonte, Mark Hosty, Shaun Murphy, Laura Pollastrini, Richard Porter, Dave Severin, Beth Findley Smith, Don Tracy, Jan Weber
The convention begins on July 15 in Milwaukee, and will continue through Thursday. A list of speakers has not been named, but there will be sessions at the arena each night, featuring some of the party’s most prominent members.