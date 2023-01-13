Friday the 13th may not seem like the luckiest day for a lotto drawing, but for one Midwest state, it might be luckier than others.

According to the Mega Millions, Friday the 13th has seen six jackpots won over the years, four of which were in Michigan.

Those jackpots were won in June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017. Ohio and New York saw the other two.

But this Friday the 13th could be the luckiest of them all, with a much bigger prize on the line.

The next Mega Millions drawing takes place at 10 p.m. CST Friday, Jan. 13, with a jackpot of $1.35 billion.

If someone wins that grand prize, it would mark the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in U.S. history, Illinois Lottery reps said.

And Illinois players have skin in the game.

"Just six months ago, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won with a single ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois," lottery reps said in a statement. "This was the fifth largest lottery prize in U.S. history and the largest prize ever won in Illinois."

Wanna play? Illinois boasts more than 7,000 retailers across the state, as well as an online option to puchase tickets on the Illinois Lottery website or app.

For those really feeling lucky, the Powerball's jackpot isn't too shabby either, sitting at an estimated $404 million ahead of Saturday's 9:49 p.m. CST drawing.

That's a combined top prize pool of over $1.75 billion.