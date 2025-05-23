Midwest spot tops list of best summer travel destinations

A popular Midwestern vacation spot topped a recent ranking of the 10 best summer travel destinations in the United States, with one other Midwest city also making the cut.

The ranking, part of the "10Best" series published by USA Today, ranked Michigan's Mackinac Island as the country's finest summer travel destination.

The island, located between Michigan's lower and upper peninsulas, is known for its car-free roads, iconic fudge and the historic Fort Mackinac.

In addition to rides on horse-drawn carriages, the island is also seen as an ideal place for biking, walking and kayaking, with the publication highlighting the nearby limestone Arch Rock as a great spot for photos.

Though Mackinac Island reigned supreme, travelers looking to make their way to a city this summer could be in luck with Minneapolis, which was ranked at No. 8 on this year's list.

The larger of the twin cities, Minneapolis was hailed for its extensive network of urban bike trails, easy access to water and a large amount of cultural attractions that may be overlooked by potential visitors during the cold winter months.

Finishing just behind Mackinac Island to close out the list's top three were Ocean City, New Jersey and Catalina Island, California, respectively, highlighting two popular coastal getaways.

The full list can be found here.