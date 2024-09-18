Midwest city named most affordable place to live in America

As cities across the U.S. struggle with a lack of affordable housing, one midsize Midwestern city has seemed to mostly avoid the problems, being named the most affordable place to live in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

With a population of just over 265,000 as of the 2020 U.S. Census and a median home price beneath $170,000, Fort Wayne, Indiana was named the country's most affordable city for 2024-25 by the publication.

Placed atop the ranking, Fort Wayne was praised for its mix of quiet neighborhoods and offerings of amenities typically associated with larger cities, such as entertainment options and an arts scene.

The publication mentions the city's economic resilience over some of its Rust Belt counterparts, with investments from General Motors and BAE Systems aiding a local manufacturing sector.

The Midwest was well represented at the top of the list, with the region comprising five of the top 10 cities.

Wichita, Kansas came in at No. 3 on the list, and was followed by Springfield, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa at Nos. 4 and 5 respectively.

Also cracking the top 10 was fellow midsize Midwest city Green Bay, Wisconsin, coming in at No. 8 while being recognized for its college campuses, Midwest small-town atmosphere and a revitalized downtown area.

Though Illinois cities weren't seen in the top echelon of the ranking, two cities from the Land of Lincoln still found their way on to the top 25.

Peoria was ranked at No. 16, while Rockford, which was named the "hottest housing market in America" by Wall Street Journal earlier this year, was ranked 20th.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

More details on the ranking and the cities selected on the list can be found here.