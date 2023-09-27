Midway Airport to debut its first-ever lounge in 2024

For the first time ever, Chicago’s Midway Airport will offer a lounge to customers beginning next year.

According to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Aviation, the lounge will be located in the Central Market between Concourses A and B, and will be available to travelers regardless of which airline they’re using.

“Each year, more than 22.7 million people travel through Midway, and we’re excited to be able to offer each of them this new service worthy of our world-class city,” Johnson said in a statement.

According to a press release, the lounge will offer complimentary food and beverages to customers.

Access to Club MDW will be available via a program called Priority Pass. Day passes for the lounge can be purchased for $50, according to officials.

Other membership options are also available starting at $99 per year through Priority Pass, with unlimited access starting at $469 for the year, according to the company.

Construction on the 3,300-square-foot club will begin early in 2024, with a fall 2024 opening date targeted by the airport.

In addition, officials say that new locations for Connie’s Pizza, M Burger and Garrett Popcorn Shop will open by the end of 2023 for travelers.

More information can be found on Midway’s website.