Michigan Woman Living in Illinois Travels 300 Miles to Vote

"I wanted to make sure my vote counted"

 A 94-year-old woman who has been caring for a sister in Illinois traveled nearly 300 miles to Detroit to cast an absentee ballot in the fall election.

“I wanted to make sure my vote counted,” Mildred Madison said Monday. “This was very easy. I could sit in my wheelchair.”

Madison said she decided to go to Detroit after her August primary ballot arrived late. She traveled from the Chicago area with a son and daughter.

“Vote because your life depends on it,” Madison told FOX 2 Detroit. “And this year it truly depends on it that you vote. Not only for you but for your children and their children.”

Indeed, she wore a mask with one word: VOTE.

