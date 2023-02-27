michigan news

Michigan State Police Catch Driver Going 156 Miles Per Hour, Authorities Say

The driver, a 33-year-old man, possessed a restricted license with conditions on when he was permitted to drive, police said.

By Matt Stefanski

A state trooper in Lansing, Michigan, recently pulled over a driver for going 156 miles per hour - 86 mph above the speed limit, according to authorities.

The Michigan State Police First District tweeted that around 5:02 p.m. Sunday, a trooper was working speed enforcement along eastbound Interstate 496 when they clocked a 2020 Dodge Charger traveling at 156 mph in a 70 mph zone. The driver, a 33-year-old man, possessed a restricted license with conditions on when he was permitted to drive, police said.

The trooper issued the driver citations for reckless driving and violating the conditions of their restricted license. The case was sent to the local prosecutor's office for review, MSP said. The vehicle was impounded by authorities.

