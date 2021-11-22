Michigan RB Blake Corum donates 100 turkeys to local community originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's Thanksgiving week and Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum is already in the giving spirit.

The Michigan star used his NIL (name, image and likeness) money to purchase 100 turkeys to distribute to families in two Ypsilanti communities in Michigan. The "Give Back 2 Give Thanks" event took place on Sunday.

Michigan RB Blake Corum, his dad, James, and LB Nikhai Hill-Green handing out Thanksgiving dinners in Ypsilanti this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UTbo5dJlFH — Ryan Zuke (@ryanzuke) November 21, 2021

Corum and his father, James, distributed additional meals with Corum’s Michigan teammate Nikhai Hill-Green. Local organizations matched the donation while also handing out Thanksgiving foods such as mashed potato, canned goods and macaroni and cheese.

“I’ve always given back, whether it’s a football camp or small things,” Corum said. “I’ve always invested in giving back to my community and trying to get the next generation to live out their dreams. Thanksgiving was coming along, NIL is going really good, and I told my dad, ‘I’m going to buy 100 turkeys.’”

Michigan running back Blake Corum used his NIL money to purchase turkeys distributed today in two Ypsilanti communities in what he calls “Giving Back 2 Give Thanks” pic.twitter.com/bXSPKagiUS — angelique (@chengelis) November 21, 2021

Corum has been a large reason for the Wolverines success this season, although he has missed the last few games with an injured ankle. He hopes to play Saturday ahead of a major matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes for the chance to compete in the Big Ten championship game and a potential playoff berth.

Corum turns 21 on Thanksgiving Day. His actions epitomize the celebration of selflessness above selfishness.